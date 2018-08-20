1818 C St SE #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Stunning Penthouse in Hill East - Located steps from Stadium Metro, Riverwalk Trails to Navy Yard and more! Built in 2015 this stunning Penthouse apartment features over 1,500sq/ft on two levels, a private treetop deck with incredible views, and one assigned parking space! Open floor plan, high ceilings with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, elegant trim work, and modern kitchen and baths are just a few of the highlights of this home. Huge master suite with ensuite bath at the front of the second level, and two additional bedrooms with second full bath at the opposite end. Washer and dryer on second level with bedrooms. Loads of storage space.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease

Tenant responsible for electric, gas, cable & internet

Water & Sewer included

Pets allowed on a case by case basis

No smoking



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50 application fee.



(RLNE5359099)