Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

1818 C St SE #3

1818 C Street SE · No Longer Available
Location

1818 C Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Stunning Penthouse in Hill East - Located steps from Stadium Metro, Riverwalk Trails to Navy Yard and more! Built in 2015 this stunning Penthouse apartment features over 1,500sq/ft on two levels, a private treetop deck with incredible views, and one assigned parking space! Open floor plan, high ceilings with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, elegant trim work, and modern kitchen and baths are just a few of the highlights of this home. Huge master suite with ensuite bath at the front of the second level, and two additional bedrooms with second full bath at the opposite end. Washer and dryer on second level with bedrooms. Loads of storage space.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease
Tenant responsible for electric, gas, cable & internet
Water & Sewer included
Pets allowed on a case by case basis
No smoking

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50 application fee.

(RLNE5359099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 C St SE #3 have any available units?
1818 C St SE #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 C St SE #3 have?
Some of 1818 C St SE #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 C St SE #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1818 C St SE #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 C St SE #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 C St SE #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1818 C St SE #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1818 C St SE #3 offers parking.
Does 1818 C St SE #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 C St SE #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 C St SE #3 have a pool?
No, 1818 C St SE #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1818 C St SE #3 have accessible units?
No, 1818 C St SE #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 C St SE #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 C St SE #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
