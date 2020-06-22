All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1816 Kalorama Road Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1816 Kalorama Road Northwest

1816 Kalorama Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1816 Kalorama Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This renovated studio located in Adams Morgan is ready to rent! Boasting an updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Living area is large with space for a dining nook and a couch. Tons of closet space with custom shelving to maximize storage. Laundry in the building.

Unbeatable Adam's Morgan location!! Located in the heart of Admo, 1 block from Columbia Rd and 18th St! With cafes, stores and restaurants just steps away, this is the place you want to call home. Don't fee like driving? Woodley Park Metro is only a couple minutes away. Catch the Red Line and you can explore the entire city of Washington, DC. Attractions within a 10 minute walk: Smithsonian National Zoological Park, Kalorama Park, Rock Creek Park Trails.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest have any available units?
1816 Kalorama Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest have?
Some of 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Kalorama Road Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Kalorama Road Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yuma Gardens
3429 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University