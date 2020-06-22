1816 Kalorama Road Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This renovated studio located in Adams Morgan is ready to rent! Boasting an updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Living area is large with space for a dining nook and a couch. Tons of closet space with custom shelving to maximize storage. Laundry in the building.



Unbeatable Adam's Morgan location!! Located in the heart of Admo, 1 block from Columbia Rd and 18th St! With cafes, stores and restaurants just steps away, this is the place you want to call home. Don't fee like driving? Woodley Park Metro is only a couple minutes away. Catch the Red Line and you can explore the entire city of Washington, DC. Attractions within a 10 minute walk: Smithsonian National Zoological Park, Kalorama Park, Rock Creek Park Trails.



