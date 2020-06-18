All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1815 Q St Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1815 Q St Se
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

1815 Q St Se

1815 Q Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1815 Q Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 welcome. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Washington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Contact Kyle Grant at 313-205-2825 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Q St Se have any available units?
1815 Q St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1815 Q St Se currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Q St Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Q St Se pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Q St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1815 Q St Se offer parking?
No, 1815 Q St Se does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Q St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 Q St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Q St Se have a pool?
No, 1815 Q St Se does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Q St Se have accessible units?
No, 1815 Q St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Q St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Q St Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Q St Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1815 Q St Se has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University