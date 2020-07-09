1813 2ND STREET NE

Amenities

Tired of being cooped up inside??? This well-maintained end-unit rowhouse~boasts a LARGE fully fenced front & back yard. Perfect for grilling, gardening, pets and summertime relaxation. Complete with 2 comfortably proportioned upper level bedrooms, a large eat-in kitchen, and 2 full bathrooms. With things beginning to open up, this convenient Eckington location makes for an easy jaunt to the Metro, everything Bloomingdale, NOMA and Union Market. Pets case-by-case. Vacant, professionally cleaned & move-in ready!!