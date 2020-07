Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 2BD/2BATH with Parking in SHAW - Property Id: 310759



Updated 2nd floor unit on the top floor of a Victorian Row House in the heart of Shaw!



2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Cathedral ceilings and skylights flood the generous living space with natural light. 2 Bedrooms with custom built-in closets. Private outdoor deck space and 1 Private gated parking space included in rental.



One Block from Shaw Metro and minutes from all that Shaw has to offer!

No Pets Allowed



