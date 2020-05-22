All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1809 20th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1809 20th Street
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:09 AM

1809 20th Street

1809 20th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1809 20th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A hidden paradise!This architectural gem with exposed brick walls, 2-story lofty ceilings, private deck & picturesque brick patios adorning the width of this sprawling detached 2-story 2,500 sq ft carriage home will make you swoon! Embassy-sized living and dining room, heart of pine floors, wood-burning stove, a main level den and family room, half bath, and huge gourmet kitchen with plenty of counterspace add to this home's charm and appeal. Two large bedrooms each with its own full bathroom, roomy closets, built-ins and a full-sized washer & dryer are located on the upper level. Decorate traditional or contemporary (or both!); showcase your artwork, sculptures, and flora! Everything you can possibly want is within 2 blocks in every direction--grocery, restaurants, shops, gyms, Dupont Circle Metro, the Hilton, & a park! Secure private parking for 2 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 20th Street have any available units?
1809 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 20th Street have?
Some of 1809 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1809 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1809 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1809 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1809 20th Street offers parking.
Does 1809 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 20th Street have a pool?
No, 1809 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1809 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 1809 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University