1809 20th Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A hidden paradise!This architectural gem with exposed brick walls, 2-story lofty ceilings, private deck & picturesque brick patios adorning the width of this sprawling detached 2-story 2,500 sq ft carriage home will make you swoon! Embassy-sized living and dining room, heart of pine floors, wood-burning stove, a main level den and family room, half bath, and huge gourmet kitchen with plenty of counterspace add to this home's charm and appeal. Two large bedrooms each with its own full bathroom, roomy closets, built-ins and a full-sized washer & dryer are located on the upper level. Decorate traditional or contemporary (or both!); showcase your artwork, sculptures, and flora! Everything you can possibly want is within 2 blocks in every direction--grocery, restaurants, shops, gyms, Dupont Circle Metro, the Hilton, & a park! Secure private parking for 2 cars.