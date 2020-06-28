All apartments in Washington
1809 1st St NW unit 2
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1809 1st St NW unit 2

1809 1st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1809 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
NEW PRICE!!! FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!

In the heart of Bloomingdale Located just a few steps from Red Hen, Boundary Stone, Big Bear and so much!! DC hospital centers are within a short distance as well. Spacious FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom 1 bath available NOW!!

The home offers Bi- Weekly Maid service and all utilities, including cable and WiFi are included!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 1 BR
- 1 bath
- $150 garage parking available, otherwise easy street parking
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Central AC
- Recessed lights
- Brick exposure
- Washer and dryer
- Stainless steel appliances
- Full service kitchen with dishes, pots, pans utensils and more
- Bedroom has good sized closet
- W/D in home
- ALL Utilities included
- Pets ok with $300 deposit

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE5556251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 1st St NW unit 2 have any available units?
1809 1st St NW unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 1st St NW unit 2 have?
Some of 1809 1st St NW unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 1st St NW unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1809 1st St NW unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 1st St NW unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 1st St NW unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1809 1st St NW unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1809 1st St NW unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1809 1st St NW unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 1st St NW unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 1st St NW unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1809 1st St NW unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1809 1st St NW unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1809 1st St NW unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 1st St NW unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 1st St NW unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
