Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible parking garage

COME HOME TO RARELY AVAILABLE TRULY CHARMING ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH STRATEGICALLY LOCATED ON A QUIET STREET AROUND THE CORNER FROM RESTAURANTS AND THE SHOPS AT ADAMS MORGAN ROW. THIS HOME IS FLOODED WITH SUN LIGHT STREAMING FROM FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN. HOME IS FURNISHED WITH TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS AND PORCELAIN TILE ARE A FEW OF THE HIGH LIGHTS. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. GARAGE PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT EXTRA COST. PLEASE SCHEDULE ON LINE. CONTACT THE LISTING AGENT FOR APPLYING ON LINE $55. PER ADULT