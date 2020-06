Amenities

Available September 1 | 6 Month Lease Only | . Welcome home to this Colonial Village estate. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, this spacious updated home is a city retreat. There is plenty of room to spread out on 4-level levels of living space. Including a 2nd Family Room, 3rd level Rec Room w/wet-bar & fridge. Walking Distance to Metro!! Email listing agent with any questions or showing request. Available furnished or unfurnished.