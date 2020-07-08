All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1767 LANIER PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1767 LANIER PLACE NW
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

1767 LANIER PLACE NW

1767 Lanier Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1767 Lanier Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, updated 2 Bed / 2 Bath condo for rent just blocks from everything Adams Morgan has to offer! This pet-friendly unit features a large open floor plan including a modern kitchen great for entertaining, comfortable bedrooms, sleek bath, high ceilings in-unit washer/dryer, and an outdoor patio. With a Walk Score of 94, you~re just steps to The Line Hotel, Tail Up Goat, Philz Coffee, grocery shopping, many more restaurants, nightlife, and more! **Photos used are of a similar unit in the building**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1767 LANIER PLACE NW have any available units?
1767 LANIER PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1767 LANIER PLACE NW have?
Some of 1767 LANIER PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1767 LANIER PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1767 LANIER PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1767 LANIER PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1767 LANIER PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 1767 LANIER PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 1767 LANIER PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1767 LANIER PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1767 LANIER PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1767 LANIER PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1767 LANIER PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1767 LANIER PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1767 LANIER PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1767 LANIER PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1767 LANIER PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University