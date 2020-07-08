1767 LANIER PLACE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, updated 2 Bed / 2 Bath condo for rent just blocks from everything Adams Morgan has to offer! This pet-friendly unit features a large open floor plan including a modern kitchen great for entertaining, comfortable bedrooms, sleek bath, high ceilings in-unit washer/dryer, and an outdoor patio. With a Walk Score of 94, you~re just steps to The Line Hotel, Tail Up Goat, Philz Coffee, grocery shopping, many more restaurants, nightlife, and more! **Photos used are of a similar unit in the building**