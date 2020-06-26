All apartments in Washington
1763 Columbia Rd Unit 506
1763 Columbia Rd Unit 506

1763 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1763 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-friendly Perch in Adams Morgan! - This spacious one-bedroom checks every box! Located on the top floor with sweeping views, enter to find a modern stylish living room featuring hardwood floors, large windows, and stylish fixtures. Continue to the kitchen to find granite counters, Italian tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances making this the perfect place to cook and entertain. Continue down the hallway to the spacious master bedroom with plentiful closets and a sleek bathroom complete with a full-sized tub. A convenient in-unit washer/dryer closet completes this space.

This perch is located in a beautiful building in the heart of Adams Morgan right by The Line Hotel. With easy access to Dupont, Columbia Heights, and U Street, you have great access to dinner, drink, and entertainment options! If you're up for staying in the neighborhood, some favorites include Mintwood Place and Lapis. Peace and quiet at Kalorama Park is just a quick stroll away. The building is conveniently located a block from 18th Street so bus routes on Columbia Road and 18th St make commuting a dream.

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Pets welcome! Tenant responsible for electric and any move-in fees to the building.

(RLNE5146558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

