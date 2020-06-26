1763 Columbia Rd Unit 506

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet-friendly Perch in Adams Morgan! - This spacious one-bedroom checks every box! Located on the top floor with sweeping views, enter to find a modern stylish living room featuring hardwood floors, large windows, and stylish fixtures. Continue to the kitchen to find granite counters, Italian tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances making this the perfect place to cook and entertain. Continue down the hallway to the spacious master bedroom with plentiful closets and a sleek bathroom complete with a full-sized tub. A convenient in-unit washer/dryer closet completes this space.



This perch is located in a beautiful building in the heart of Adams Morgan right by The Line Hotel. With easy access to Dupont, Columbia Heights, and U Street, you have great access to dinner, drink, and entertainment options! If you're up for staying in the neighborhood, some favorites include Mintwood Place and Lapis. Peace and quiet at Kalorama Park is just a quick stroll away. The building is conveniently located a block from 18th Street so bus routes on Columbia Road and 18th St make commuting a dream.



A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Pets welcome! Tenant responsible for electric and any move-in fees to the building.



