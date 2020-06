Amenities

BASEMENT UNIT!!! Be close to everything that U Street has to offer. Large, bright basement unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.Updated kitchen with dishwasher.Stacked washer & dryer in unitLiving room area with windows and a door in each of the bedrooms. Utilities are billed to Tenant monthly by Management Company.Owner will consider a pet on a case by case basis. Available August 5th.No smokers