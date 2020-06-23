All apartments in Washington
1755 Harvard St NW

1755 Harvard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Mt. Pleasant Midcentury Modern with Furnishings Included! - This is an incredible midcentury specimen that has been wonderfully maintained and cared for. The home is an amazing condition and is an incredible and inviting space. This "historic mid-century modern home," designed by Berler and Abel is a rare opportunity to live in something amazing but without the fuss usually associated from such acclaimed properties.

It features 2 bedrooms and one bath on the third level. There is an ample living area with fetching views above the treetops on the second level and the kitchen and dining area on the ground level and through the front door.

It's a really great location in one of the city's most beloved neighborhoods, Mt. Pleasant. Right by the Smithsonian Zoo (you can hear the lions roar in the evening sometimes!) and within easy walking distance of the main streets of Mt Pleasant (5 mins), Adams Morgan (5 mins), and Columbia Heights (10 mins). For your commute, it's immediately next to the entrance to Rock Creek Parkway (which goes one-way out to Virginia in the morning, so no traffic and smooth sailing), a very easy commute to offices in both downtown and Northern Virginia.

The house itself is an absolute joy to live in. The master bedroom is up in the treetops, so you get the leaves changing through the seasons right out your window. The house is up on a secluded walk raised above the street, so very safe and no package thefts or anything to worry about. Decor hasn't changed too much since these photos were taken, though the guest bedroom now has proper bedroom furnishings (before it was more of a home office) and we don't have the piano anymore (plus there are now some minimalist railings on the stairs).

The house has enough parking for two cars, plus Mt. Pleasant is a wonderful neighborhood that is much sought after.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4583025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Harvard St NW have any available units?
1755 Harvard St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1755 Harvard St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Harvard St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Harvard St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1755 Harvard St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1755 Harvard St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1755 Harvard St NW does offer parking.
Does 1755 Harvard St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 Harvard St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Harvard St NW have a pool?
No, 1755 Harvard St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1755 Harvard St NW have accessible units?
No, 1755 Harvard St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Harvard St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 Harvard St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Harvard St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 Harvard St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
