1749 Q Street Northwest - E

Here's an apartment home you don't see everyday! Magnificent Dupont Circle 2 level 1 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in a stunning location with amazing closet/storage space. This spectacular and rare 800 plus square foot duplex right in the heart of Dupont Circle, featuring a sprawling layout with high ceilings, fireplace, enormous closet space, and bright exposures from oversized windows. Location, Location!! Enter to an expansive living room with bright oversized windows. All electric large kitchen features great storage, ordering brand new appliances. All of this just seconds away from best restaurants, cafes, shopping and the best that Dupont Circle has to offer! Move in ready. $2610 monthly rent; electricity is not included. Available 6/1/19. Don't miss out on this rare gem! Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Oven/Range, Refrigerator