All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1749 Q Street Northwest - E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1749 Q Street Northwest - E
Last updated June 18 2019 at 4:46 PM

1749 Q Street Northwest - E

1749 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1749 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Here's an apartment home you don't see everyday! Magnificent Dupont Circle 2 level 1 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in a stunning location with amazing closet/storage space. This spectacular and rare 800 plus square foot duplex right in the heart of Dupont Circle, featuring a sprawling layout with high ceilings, fireplace, enormous closet space, and bright exposures from oversized windows. Location, Location!! Enter to an expansive living room with bright oversized windows. All electric large kitchen features great storage, ordering brand new appliances. All of this just seconds away from best restaurants, cafes, shopping and the best that Dupont Circle has to offer! Move in ready. $2610 monthly rent; electricity is not included. Available 6/1/19. Don't miss out on this rare gem! Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Oven/Range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 Q Street Northwest - E have any available units?
1749 Q Street Northwest - E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1749 Q Street Northwest - E have?
Some of 1749 Q Street Northwest - E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1749 Q Street Northwest - E currently offering any rent specials?
1749 Q Street Northwest - E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 Q Street Northwest - E pet-friendly?
No, 1749 Q Street Northwest - E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1749 Q Street Northwest - E offer parking?
No, 1749 Q Street Northwest - E does not offer parking.
Does 1749 Q Street Northwest - E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1749 Q Street Northwest - E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 Q Street Northwest - E have a pool?
No, 1749 Q Street Northwest - E does not have a pool.
Does 1749 Q Street Northwest - E have accessible units?
No, 1749 Q Street Northwest - E does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 Q Street Northwest - E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1749 Q Street Northwest - E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University