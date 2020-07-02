Rent Calculator
1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW
1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW
1740 New Hampshire Avenue NW
Location
1740 New Hampshire Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated large 1 bed 1 bath English basement unit in historic Dove House in Dupont Circle with w/d, heated floors, fireplace, private outdoor patio. Available immediately
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have any available units?
1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
