1736 Willard Street, NW #406

Amenities
Centrally Located Studio on Quiet Street in DuPont Circle with Basic Utilities Included - This lovely studio conveniently located on Willard Street in DuPont Circle. This studio features an operational fireplace and built-in bookcases. The unit features in-unit laundry, large walk-in closet, dishwasher and is carpeted in living area.
The property has a walk score of 97, a transit score of 86 and a bike score of 93. There are numerous restaurants, gyms, grocery stores, and shopping very close by. Four blocks from the Dupont Metro (Red), and the U street metro is six blocks away (Yello & Green). There are 10 different bus lines within 3 blocks.
The unit and building are professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. One full month's rent and security deposit are due at lease signing.
$350 move in fee for weekends and a $250 move in fee for weekdays.
There is a $75 application fee per applicant. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. Please email Craig Shireman CRAIG@CHATEL.US to schedule showing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4256842)