All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1736 Willard Street, NW #406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1736 Willard Street, NW #406
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1736 Willard Street, NW #406

1736 Willard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1736 Willard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Centrally Located Studio on Quiet Street in DuPont Circle with Basic Utilities Included - This lovely studio conveniently located on Willard Street in DuPont Circle. This studio features an operational fireplace and built-in bookcases. The unit features in-unit laundry, large walk-in closet, dishwasher and is carpeted in living area.

The property has a walk score of 97, a transit score of 86 and a bike score of 93. There are numerous restaurants, gyms, grocery stores, and shopping very close by. Four blocks from the Dupont Metro (Red), and the U street metro is six blocks away (Yello & Green). There are 10 different bus lines within 3 blocks.

The unit and building are professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. One full month's rent and security deposit are due at lease signing.

$350 move in fee for weekends and a $250 move in fee for weekdays.

There is a $75 application fee per applicant. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. Please email Craig Shireman CRAIG@CHATEL.US to schedule showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4256842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 have any available units?
1736 Willard Street, NW #406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 have?
Some of 1736 Willard Street, NW #406's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 currently offering any rent specials?
1736 Willard Street, NW #406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 pet-friendly?
No, 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 offer parking?
No, 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 does not offer parking.
Does 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 have a pool?
No, 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 does not have a pool.
Does 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 have accessible units?
No, 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 Willard Street, NW #406 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University