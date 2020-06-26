All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1735 Willard St NW #4,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1735 Willard St NW #4,
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

1735 Willard St NW #4,

1735 Willard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1735 Willard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful U Street 1BD/1BA Condo - Live in the center of it all! This beautiful condo sits between 18th St and 17th St, just north of Dupont Circle and a block away from the eclectic U Street Corridor.

The gourmet kitchen, modern ensuite bathroom, and beautiful rooftop lounge are sure to take your breath away. Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Wide plank hardwood floors
-Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops
-Stainless steel appliances
-Modern bathroom with glass shower doors
-Wood burning fireplace
-Natural light
-Rooftop lounge with sweeping city views
-In unit washer/dryer
-Water included in rent
-Cats and dogs allowed with deposit and monthly fee
-Bike storage available
-Street parking

Nearby:
-Metro: Half a mile from Dupont Circle Station (Red Line) and U St//Cardozo Station (Green and Yellow Lines)
-Grocery: Hana Japanese Market, Glens Garden Market, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market
-Restaurants: Keren, Lucky Buns, The Regent, A Chateau, Pho Anh Dao
-Coffee: Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Jolt N Bolt Coffee & Tea House

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4120606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Willard St NW #4, have any available units?
1735 Willard St NW #4, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Willard St NW #4, have?
Some of 1735 Willard St NW #4,'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Willard St NW #4, currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Willard St NW #4, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Willard St NW #4, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 Willard St NW #4, is pet friendly.
Does 1735 Willard St NW #4, offer parking?
No, 1735 Willard St NW #4, does not offer parking.
Does 1735 Willard St NW #4, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Willard St NW #4, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Willard St NW #4, have a pool?
No, 1735 Willard St NW #4, does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Willard St NW #4, have accessible units?
No, 1735 Willard St NW #4, does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Willard St NW #4, have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Willard St NW #4, does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University