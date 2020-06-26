1735 Willard St NW #4,

Amenities

Beautiful U Street 1BD/1BA Condo - Live in the center of it all! This beautiful condo sits between 18th St and 17th St, just north of Dupont Circle and a block away from the eclectic U Street Corridor.



The gourmet kitchen, modern ensuite bathroom, and beautiful rooftop lounge are sure to take your breath away. Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!



Features:

-Wide plank hardwood floors

-Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops

-Stainless steel appliances

-Modern bathroom with glass shower doors

-Wood burning fireplace

-Natural light

-Rooftop lounge with sweeping city views

-In unit washer/dryer

-Water included in rent

-Cats and dogs allowed with deposit and monthly fee

-Bike storage available

-Street parking



Nearby:

-Metro: Half a mile from Dupont Circle Station (Red Line) and U St//Cardozo Station (Green and Yellow Lines)

-Grocery: Hana Japanese Market, Glens Garden Market, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market

-Restaurants: Keren, Lucky Buns, The Regent, A Chateau, Pho Anh Dao

-Coffee: Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Jolt N Bolt Coffee & Tea House



*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



(RLNE4120606)