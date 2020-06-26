1735 Willard St NW #4,

Amenities
Beautiful U Street 1BD/1BA Condo - Live in the center of it all! This beautiful condo sits between 18th St and 17th St, just north of Dupont Circle and a block away from the eclectic U Street Corridor.
The gourmet kitchen, modern ensuite bathroom, and beautiful rooftop lounge are sure to take your breath away. Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!
Features:
-Wide plank hardwood floors
-Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops
-Stainless steel appliances
-Modern bathroom with glass shower doors
-Wood burning fireplace
-Natural light
-Rooftop lounge with sweeping city views
-In unit washer/dryer
-Water included in rent
-Cats and dogs allowed with deposit and monthly fee
-Bike storage available
-Street parking
Nearby:
-Metro: Half a mile from Dupont Circle Station (Red Line) and U St//Cardozo Station (Green and Yellow Lines)
-Grocery: Hana Japanese Market, Glens Garden Market, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market
-Restaurants: Keren, Lucky Buns, The Regent, A Chateau, Pho Anh Dao
-Coffee: Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Jolt N Bolt Coffee & Tea House
