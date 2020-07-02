All apartments in Washington
1735 U St NW Unit 2

1735 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1735 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

Truly Unique Gem On U Street! Parking Available! - Incredibly well located, this spacious 2 bedroom gem is recently renovated and full of charm with exposed brick, unique windows, built-in cabinetry, and gleaming hardwood floors. Enter the unit and be greeted by stunning high ceilings, gorgeous details, and exposed brick which lead to the huge open concept living and dining area, boasting great light and built-in storage. Pass a convenient half bath as you head into the kitchen. It has everything you need including large cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large gas range, wine fridge, and ample counter space. Off the kitchen is an adorable patio, a perfect place to watch the sunset! Stairs off the patio lead to the unit's off-street parking space, available for $250/month.

As you continue to the upper level you will be struck by the beautiful lighting feature and skylight. The front bedroom is large with even more amazing built-in shelving! The back bedroom has plenty of space and an ensuite bathroom. Both bathrooms have amazing tile and glass-enclosed showers. A hallway closet storing the washer and dryer rounds out the upstairs. There is so much versatile space in this beautiful unit!

Located in the heart of the city, the location is unbeatable - around the corner from the Adams Morgan and U-Street restaurants, bars and stores and a short walk to DuPont Circle. Grab a margarita at Lauriol Plaza or head up 18th Street for brunch! Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Safeway, Whole Foods, or Trader Joes. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Red Line (Dupont Circle Metro) and the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) is a short 5-7 minute walk, to take you anywhere in the city!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and cable/internet. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5176951)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 U St NW Unit 2 have any available units?
1735 U St NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 U St NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 1735 U St NW Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 U St NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1735 U St NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 U St NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 U St NW Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1735 U St NW Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1735 U St NW Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1735 U St NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 U St NW Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 U St NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1735 U St NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1735 U St NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1735 U St NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 U St NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 U St NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

