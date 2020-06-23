All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1729 LANG PLACE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1729 LANG PLACE NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1729 LANG PLACE NE

1729 Lang Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1729 Lang Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light filled home in groovy H St corridor! Open concept floorplan with tasteful updates throughout. Many upgrades including kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and exposed beam ceiling. In-law suite with private kitchen and bath in basement. Off Street Driveway parking! Great property in desirable location! Minutes to River Walk at Navy Yard. WalkScore: 82! Great opportunity for corporate housing for Amazon, Marriott & other corporations. Pets case by case with a $500 refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 LANG PLACE NE have any available units?
1729 LANG PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 LANG PLACE NE have?
Some of 1729 LANG PLACE NE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 LANG PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1729 LANG PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 LANG PLACE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 LANG PLACE NE is pet friendly.
Does 1729 LANG PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1729 LANG PLACE NE offers parking.
Does 1729 LANG PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 LANG PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 LANG PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 1729 LANG PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1729 LANG PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1729 LANG PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 LANG PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 LANG PLACE NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University