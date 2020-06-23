1729 LANG PLACE NE

Amenities
Light filled home in groovy H St corridor! Open concept floorplan with tasteful updates throughout. Many upgrades including kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and exposed beam ceiling. In-law suite with private kitchen and bath in basement. Off Street Driveway parking! Great property in desirable location! Minutes to River Walk at Navy Yard. WalkScore: 82! Great opportunity for corporate housing for Amazon, Marriott & other corporations. Pets case by case with a $500 refundable deposit.