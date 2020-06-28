1725 34TH STREET NW

Amenities

*$4,995 for a 16 Month Lease OR $5,250 for a 12 Month Lease.* Fully renovated historic Georgetown federal row house. This 3 level home features three bedrooms, three full baths, and a swimming pool. Enter on the main level which showcases an open floor plan, sleek hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and espresso cabinets. The upper level boasts a light filled owner~s bedroom with closet organizers and an en suite bathroom. The walkout basement is ideal for entertaining with a wet bar, full bathroom, and brick patio. Convenient to Georgetown University, Georgetown Hospital, Safeway, Wholefoods, Starbucks, restaurants, retail, and much more!