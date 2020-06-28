All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1725 34TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1725 34TH STREET NW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

1725 34TH STREET NW

1725 34th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1725 34th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
*$4,995 for a 16 Month Lease OR $5,250 for a 12 Month Lease.* Fully renovated historic Georgetown federal row house. This 3 level home features three bedrooms, three full baths, and a swimming pool. Enter on the main level which showcases an open floor plan, sleek hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and espresso cabinets. The upper level boasts a light filled owner~s bedroom with closet organizers and an en suite bathroom. The walkout basement is ideal for entertaining with a wet bar, full bathroom, and brick patio. Convenient to Georgetown University, Georgetown Hospital, Safeway, Wholefoods, Starbucks, restaurants, retail, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 34TH STREET NW have any available units?
1725 34TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 34TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1725 34TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 34TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1725 34TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 34TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1725 34TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1725 34TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1725 34TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1725 34TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 34TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 34TH STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 1725 34TH STREET NW has a pool.
Does 1725 34TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1725 34TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 34TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 34TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University