Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1719 U STREET NW
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:00 PM

1719 U STREET NW

1719 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1719 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Must-see new construction w/ high-end finishes and one parking space. 812 square feet. Distinctive features incl gourmet kitchen w/ Bosch appliances, quartz countertops custom closets & built-in sound system. Convenient to U Street, Dupont & Logan groceries, gyms (Vida & Mint), restaurants & nightlife - an exceptional offering in one of DC's most desired neighborhoods. Street parking. Minimum lease: 12 months. 18 month, 24 month and longer leases available. For questions please call Jason Kromirs, listing agent, at 202.909.3466. The owners are looking for a renter to start ASAP! Will have rental applications on hand. Available immediately - rent discounts for leases longer than one year. See you this Sunday, March 17 from 11 AM - 3 PM at 1719 U St. # 2. Motivated sellers - won't last with this price/location/amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 U STREET NW have any available units?
1719 U STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 U STREET NW have?
Some of 1719 U STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 U STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1719 U STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 U STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1719 U STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1719 U STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1719 U STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1719 U STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 U STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 U STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1719 U STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1719 U STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1719 U STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 U STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 U STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
