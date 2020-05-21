1719 U STREET NW

Amenities

Must-see new construction w/ high-end finishes and one parking space. 812 square feet. Distinctive features incl gourmet kitchen w/ Bosch appliances, quartz countertops custom closets & built-in sound system. Convenient to U Street, Dupont & Logan groceries, gyms (Vida & Mint), restaurants & nightlife - an exceptional offering in one of DC's most desired neighborhoods. Street parking. Minimum lease: 12 months. 18 month, 24 month and longer leases available. For questions please call Jason Kromirs, listing agent, at 202.909.3466. The owners are looking for a renter to start ASAP! Will have rental applications on hand. Available immediately - rent discounts for leases longer than one year. See you this Sunday, March 17 from 11 AM - 3 PM at 1719 U St. # 2. Motivated sellers - won't last with this price/location/amenities!