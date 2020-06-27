All apartments in Washington
1718 1st St Nw
1718 1st St Nw

1718 1st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1718 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

Located in the top floor of a small, boutique condo in the hip Bloomingdale neighborhood, this bright 2 bedroom 2 bath corner unit provides many updated features. Beautiful hardwood floors and cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking. Luxurious baths in new vanities and jacuzzi tub. In Unit washer / dryer. Nest thermostat and large south facing windows for tons of light!

Bloomindale is where it’s at, and First Street is where you need to be! Tree-lined, leafy, residential block, off the busier streets but close enough for easy access to Brookland, Capital Hill, NOMA, Ledroit, U street and beyond. Close to drinks and dining like Big Bear Café, Red Hen, The Pub & the People, DCity Smokehouse, BKK Cookshop, ANXO Cidery, Sylvan Café and Bakery, Boundary Stone and Spark at Engine Company 12. Also near Crispus Attucks Park, 2 metro lines, a brand new Trader Joe’s, and Union Market. Phenomenal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 1st St Nw have any available units?
1718 1st St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 1st St Nw have?
Some of 1718 1st St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 1st St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1718 1st St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 1st St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1718 1st St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1718 1st St Nw offer parking?
No, 1718 1st St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1718 1st St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 1st St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 1st St Nw have a pool?
No, 1718 1st St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1718 1st St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1718 1st St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 1st St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 1st St Nw has units with dishwashers.
