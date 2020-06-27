1718 1st St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in the top floor of a small, boutique condo in the hip Bloomingdale neighborhood, this bright 2 bedroom 2 bath corner unit provides many updated features. Beautiful hardwood floors and cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking. Luxurious baths in new vanities and jacuzzi tub. In Unit washer / dryer. Nest thermostat and large south facing windows for tons of light!



Bloomindale is where it’s at, and First Street is where you need to be! Tree-lined, leafy, residential block, off the busier streets but close enough for easy access to Brookland, Capital Hill, NOMA, Ledroit, U street and beyond. Close to drinks and dining like Big Bear Café, Red Hen, The Pub & the People, DCity Smokehouse, BKK Cookshop, ANXO Cidery, Sylvan Café and Bakery, Boundary Stone and Spark at Engine Company 12. Also near Crispus Attucks Park, 2 metro lines, a brand new Trader Joe’s, and Union Market. Phenomenal location!