Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1717 T ST NW Unit 12
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

1717 T ST NW Unit 12

1717 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1717 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
bike storage
1717 T ST NW Unit 12 Available 01/07/20 Elegance + Charm in the Heart of Dupont! - This elegant Dupont condo is 1150sqft and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open living and dining area is perfect for entertaining. A bay window completes the room letting natural light fill the space with great exposures. The separate kitchen is spacious and features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as a door to the enlcosed private patio. With original wood floors, exposed brick, and high-end finishes, this unit is truly charming. Head back to the master bedroom, where California closets add plenty of storage space. You'll also find an en-suite bath and built-in shelves. The second bedroom is also large and flooded with natural light. An in-unit washer/dryer and hall bathroom round out the space.

Enjoy additional basement storage and a secure bike room in the building.

Located in the heart of the city in a boutique building, this unit has an unbeatable location - walking distance from DuPont Circle, Adams Morgan and U-Street restaurants, bars and stores. Have a margarita around the corner at Lauriol Plaza, or head up 18th Street for Sunday brunch! Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Safeway, Whole Foods, or Trader Joes. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Red Line (Dupont Circle Metro) and the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) are both a quick 10-minute walk, to take you anywhere in the city!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and the building's move-in fee. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5350031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 have any available units?
1717 T ST NW Unit 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 have?
Some of 1717 T ST NW Unit 12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
1717 T ST NW Unit 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 pet-friendly?
No, 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 offer parking?
No, 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 does not offer parking.
Does 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 have a pool?
No, 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 does not have a pool.
Does 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 T ST NW Unit 12 does not have units with dishwashers.

