1717 T ST NW Unit 12 Available 01/07/20 Elegance + Charm in the Heart of Dupont! - This elegant Dupont condo is 1150sqft and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open living and dining area is perfect for entertaining. A bay window completes the room letting natural light fill the space with great exposures. The separate kitchen is spacious and features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as a door to the enlcosed private patio. With original wood floors, exposed brick, and high-end finishes, this unit is truly charming. Head back to the master bedroom, where California closets add plenty of storage space. You'll also find an en-suite bath and built-in shelves. The second bedroom is also large and flooded with natural light. An in-unit washer/dryer and hall bathroom round out the space.



Enjoy additional basement storage and a secure bike room in the building.



Located in the heart of the city in a boutique building, this unit has an unbeatable location - walking distance from DuPont Circle, Adams Morgan and U-Street restaurants, bars and stores. Have a margarita around the corner at Lauriol Plaza, or head up 18th Street for Sunday brunch! Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Safeway, Whole Foods, or Trader Joes. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Red Line (Dupont Circle Metro) and the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) are both a quick 10-minute walk, to take you anywhere in the city!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and the building's move-in fee. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5350031)