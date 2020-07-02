All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1715 15TH ST NW #31.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1715 15TH ST NW #31
Last updated September 12 2019 at 9:19 PM

1715 15TH ST NW #31

1715 15th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1715 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Welcome to Bishop's Gate, once a convent, turned orphanage, now it's residential housing boasting one of the best addresses in all of Washington, DC. This apartment has it all, with over sized, windows, high ceilings, name-brand appliances, working wood fireplace, reserved-covered parking...and it even has storage! The Walk Score = 97 out of 100 -- Walkers' Paradise placing this address in the top 9% of DC addresses, it's an easy stroll to Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, U Street Area and Adams Morgan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 15TH ST NW #31 have any available units?
1715 15TH ST NW #31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 15TH ST NW #31 have?
Some of 1715 15TH ST NW #31's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 15TH ST NW #31 currently offering any rent specials?
1715 15TH ST NW #31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 15TH ST NW #31 pet-friendly?
No, 1715 15TH ST NW #31 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1715 15TH ST NW #31 offer parking?
Yes, 1715 15TH ST NW #31 offers parking.
Does 1715 15TH ST NW #31 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 15TH ST NW #31 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 15TH ST NW #31 have a pool?
No, 1715 15TH ST NW #31 does not have a pool.
Does 1715 15TH ST NW #31 have accessible units?
No, 1715 15TH ST NW #31 does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 15TH ST NW #31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 15TH ST NW #31 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Michigan Park
5182 Eastern Ave NE
Washington, DC 20011
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University