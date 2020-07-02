1715 15TH ST NW #31

Amenities

dishwasher parking air conditioning elevator fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

Welcome to Bishop's Gate, once a convent, turned orphanage, now it's residential housing boasting one of the best addresses in all of Washington, DC. This apartment has it all, with over sized, windows, high ceilings, name-brand appliances, working wood fireplace, reserved-covered parking...and it even has storage! The Walk Score = 97 out of 100 -- Walkers' Paradise placing this address in the top 9% of DC addresses, it's an easy stroll to Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, U Street Area and Adams Morgan.