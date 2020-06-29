All apartments in Washington
1714 West Virginia Ave Ne.
1714 West Virginia Ave Ne

1714 West Virginia Avenue Northeast
Location

1714 West Virginia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Fully renovated w/ hardwood floors, lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances and off-street gated parking. 2 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom top-floor condo near Gallaudet University in Trinidad/Ivy City. Skylight, washer/dryer in-unit, central heat/AC with Nest thermostat.

The Neighborhood: 5-minute walk to Ivy City’s restaurants, breweries and brand new Target. Close to National Arboretum, H St. NE, Union Market and the new Trader Joe’s on Florida Avenue. Walk to NoMa/Gallaudet Metro station in 25 minutes or bike in 10 minutes.

$2,400/mo plus $30/month pet rent per pet, if applicable. Water included, tenant pays electric, gas and cable/internet. Security deposit is one month's rent. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.

Contact Meghan: 202-656-3449 or 1714condo@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

