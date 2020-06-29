1714 West Virginia Ave Ne.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access

Fully renovated w/ hardwood floors, lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances and off-street gated parking. 2 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom top-floor condo near Gallaudet University in Trinidad/Ivy City. Skylight, washer/dryer in-unit, central heat/AC with Nest thermostat.



The Neighborhood: 5-minute walk to Ivy City’s restaurants, breweries and brand new Target. Close to National Arboretum, H St. NE, Union Market and the new Trader Joe’s on Florida Avenue. Walk to NoMa/Gallaudet Metro station in 25 minutes or bike in 10 minutes.



$2,400/mo plus $30/month pet rent per pet, if applicable. Water included, tenant pays electric, gas and cable/internet. Security deposit is one month's rent. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.



Contact Meghan: 202-656-3449 or 1714condo@gmail.com