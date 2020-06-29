1714 West Virginia Ave Ne.

Amenities
Fully renovated w/ hardwood floors, lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances and off-street gated parking. 2 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom top-floor condo near Gallaudet University in Trinidad/Ivy City. Skylight, washer/dryer in-unit, central heat/AC with Nest thermostat.
The Neighborhood: 5-minute walk to Ivy City’s restaurants, breweries and brand new Target. Close to National Arboretum, H St. NE, Union Market and the new Trader Joe’s on Florida Avenue. Walk to NoMa/Gallaudet Metro station in 25 minutes or bike in 10 minutes.
$2,400/mo plus $30/month pet rent per pet, if applicable. Water included, tenant pays electric, gas and cable/internet. Security deposit is one month's rent. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.
Contact Meghan: 202-656-3449 or 1714condo@gmail.com