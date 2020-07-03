1706 U St NW Apt 104.

Amenities
This apt is on the back side of the building, it's quiet and has more privacy.
- 50 foot exposed brick wall
- Hardwood floors
- Dimming lights
- Tons of storage space
- Private heat / AC with digital thermostat
- 10 foot ceiling
- Open kitchen, stainless steel appliances
- Granite counter, built-in wine cellar
- New washer and dryer machines in the basement
Very central and walkable location
- U street metro is 3 blocks away
- Adams Morgan is 2 blocks away
- Dupont Circle is a 5-minute walk
- Police department across the street
- Gym one block away
