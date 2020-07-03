1706 U St NW Apt 104.

Amenities

This apt is on the back side of the building, it's quiet and has more privacy.



- 50 foot exposed brick wall

- Hardwood floors

- Dimming lights

- Tons of storage space

- Private heat / AC with digital thermostat

- 10 foot ceiling

- Open kitchen, stainless steel appliances

- Granite counter, built-in wine cellar

- New washer and dryer machines in the basement



Very central and walkable location

- U street metro is 3 blocks away

- Adams Morgan is 2 blocks away

- Dupont Circle is a 5-minute walk

- Police department across the street

- Gym one block away



Please email if you want to see this apartment. Thank you.



(RLNE5198841)