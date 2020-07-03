All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

1706 U St NW Apt 104

1706 U St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1706 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
This apt is on the back side of the building, it's quiet and has more privacy.

- 50 foot exposed brick wall
- Hardwood floors
- Dimming lights
- Tons of storage space
- Private heat / AC with digital thermostat
- 10 foot ceiling
- Open kitchen, stainless steel appliances
- Granite counter, built-in wine cellar
- New washer and dryer machines in the basement

Very central and walkable location
- U street metro is 3 blocks away
- Adams Morgan is 2 blocks away
- Dupont Circle is a 5-minute walk
- Police department across the street
- Gym one block away

Please email if you want to see this apartment. Thank you.

(RLNE5198841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

