Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

17 4th St SE 2

17 4th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
17 4th St. SE - Property Id: 290619

Light-filled two bedroom in recently renovated Victorian townhouse in an unbeatable location steps from Penn. Ave shops & restaurants, close to two METRO stops, Library of Congress, House offices, and just four blocks from the Capitol. Beautiful original pine floors, fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops, CAC, laundry, great storage, and private porch. Available immediately. $2,550 + utilities (cooking gas & water/sewer included in rent). NO PETS and NO SMOKING, please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290619
Property Id 290619

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 4th St SE 2 have any available units?
17 4th St SE 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 4th St SE 2 have?
Some of 17 4th St SE 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 4th St SE 2 currently offering any rent specials?
17 4th St SE 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 4th St SE 2 pet-friendly?
No, 17 4th St SE 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 17 4th St SE 2 offer parking?
No, 17 4th St SE 2 does not offer parking.
Does 17 4th St SE 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 4th St SE 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 4th St SE 2 have a pool?
No, 17 4th St SE 2 does not have a pool.
Does 17 4th St SE 2 have accessible units?
No, 17 4th St SE 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 17 4th St SE 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 4th St SE 2 has units with dishwashers.

