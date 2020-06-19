Amenities

1671 Fort DuPont Street SE Available 07/01/20 3BR Semi-Detached Home in Ft Dupont!!! - Renters Warehouse presents to you this 1350sqft town home with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths in the Fort Dupont Park area. (Video tour on YouTube under property address) Great Location if you work or go to school in DC! 5 Minute walk to Pennsylvania Ave SE. The home consists of 3 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 bath, kitchen, living/dining area, fenced front and back yard, rear deck, and partially finished basement. Features of the home are stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, central heating, ceiling fans in each bedroom, deck, and storage. Tenants are responsible for utilities. SMALL PETS ARE WELCOME! Please contact Brian at 202-431-5256 for more info or to get application. $60/adult application fee. [qualification: credit score 600+ And combined annual income 60k+]



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5781268)