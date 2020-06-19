All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1671 Fort DuPont Street SE

1671 Fort Dupont Street Southeast · (202) 431-5256
Location

1671 Fort Dupont Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

1671 Fort DuPont Street SE Available 07/01/20 3BR Semi-Detached Home in Ft Dupont!!! - Renters Warehouse presents to you this 1350sqft town home with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths in the Fort Dupont Park area. (Video tour on YouTube under property address) Great Location if you work or go to school in DC! 5 Minute walk to Pennsylvania Ave SE. The home consists of 3 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 bath, kitchen, living/dining area, fenced front and back yard, rear deck, and partially finished basement. Features of the home are stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, central heating, ceiling fans in each bedroom, deck, and storage. Tenants are responsible for utilities. SMALL PETS ARE WELCOME! Please contact Brian at 202-431-5256 for more info or to get application. $60/adult application fee. [qualification: credit score 600+ And combined annual income 60k+]

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5781268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE have any available units?
1671 Fort DuPont Street SE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE have?
Some of 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1671 Fort DuPont Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE offer parking?
No, 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE have a pool?
No, 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1671 Fort DuPont Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
