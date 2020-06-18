1660 Hobart St NW

Amenities

Available 08/15/19 Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath townhome located in the heart of it all in Mount Pleasant DC! The home is situated walking distance to all the attractions of Adam's Morgan, Columbia Heights and Mount Pleasant. With the Columbia Heights metro just 2 blocks away, this home is in the ideal location!!!



Property Highlights:

- 5 BR

- 2 bath

- Spacious living room

- Formal Dining room with original built in cabinets

- Gas cooking

- Garden outback ideal for those warm summer nights

- Garage parking available for $125 ( 2 spaces available) otherwise street parking

- 4 bedrooms second floor

- 1 bedroom has sunroom/office bonus space

- 1 bedroom in attic

- W/D in home

- AC window units



AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH

HOME WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4970895)