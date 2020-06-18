All apartments in Washington
1660 Hobart St NW
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

1660 Hobart St NW

1660 Hobart Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1660 Hobart Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/15/19 Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath townhome located in the heart of it all in Mount Pleasant DC! The home is situated walking distance to all the attractions of Adam's Morgan, Columbia Heights and Mount Pleasant. With the Columbia Heights metro just 2 blocks away, this home is in the ideal location!!!

Property Highlights:
- 5 BR
- 2 bath
- Spacious living room
- Formal Dining room with original built in cabinets
- Gas cooking
- Garden outback ideal for those warm summer nights
- Garage parking available for $125 ( 2 spaces available) otherwise street parking
- 4 bedrooms second floor
- 1 bedroom has sunroom/office bonus space
- 1 bedroom in attic
- W/D in home
- AC window units

AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH
HOME WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4970895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Hobart St NW have any available units?
1660 Hobart St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1660 Hobart St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Hobart St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Hobart St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Hobart St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1660 Hobart St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1660 Hobart St NW offers parking.
Does 1660 Hobart St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 Hobart St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Hobart St NW have a pool?
No, 1660 Hobart St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Hobart St NW have accessible units?
No, 1660 Hobart St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Hobart St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 Hobart St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 Hobart St NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1660 Hobart St NW has units with air conditioning.
