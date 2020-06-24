1658 Avon Pl NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

In the heart of Georgetown, on a quiet tree lined street.. Close to shops, dining, Montrose Park, Georgetown University, Georgetown Hospital and all that Georgetown has to offer!



TOP FLOOR SPACIOUS 1x1

UNFURNISHED UNIT



Property Highlights:



- Renovated large 1 bedroom apartment with approximately 900 square feet

- The apartment is the best of both worlds with old world charm and modern amenities

- Open concept Living Room/Dining room

- Working fireplace

- Beautiful wood floors

- The galley kitchen has wooden cabinets and granite countertops with stainless steel appliances including Sub Zero Refrigerator

- Gas stove plus dishwasher and garbage disposal.

- The bedroom has a walk-in closet

- Full size washer/dryer.

- Central heating and air conditioning

- Bathroom has a soaking tub and shower combination

- There is a porch off the bedroom and and shared patio for grilling

- There is additional storage space in the basement of the building which is great for bikes and other items



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5274089)