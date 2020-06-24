All apartments in Washington
Location

1658 Avon Place NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
In the heart of Georgetown, on a quiet tree lined street.. Close to shops, dining, Montrose Park, Georgetown University, Georgetown Hospital and all that Georgetown has to offer!

TOP FLOOR SPACIOUS 1x1
UNFURNISHED UNIT

Property Highlights:

- Renovated large 1 bedroom apartment with approximately 900 square feet
- The apartment is the best of both worlds with old world charm and modern amenities
- Open concept Living Room/Dining room
- Working fireplace
- Beautiful wood floors
- The galley kitchen has wooden cabinets and granite countertops with stainless steel appliances including Sub Zero Refrigerator
- Gas stove plus dishwasher and garbage disposal.
- The bedroom has a walk-in closet
- Full size washer/dryer.
- Central heating and air conditioning
- Bathroom has a soaking tub and shower combination
- There is a porch off the bedroom and and shared patio for grilling
- There is additional storage space in the basement of the building which is great for bikes and other items

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5274089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 Avon Pl NW have any available units?
1658 Avon Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1658 Avon Pl NW have?
Some of 1658 Avon Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1658 Avon Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
1658 Avon Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 Avon Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 1658 Avon Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1658 Avon Pl NW offer parking?
No, 1658 Avon Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 1658 Avon Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1658 Avon Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 Avon Pl NW have a pool?
No, 1658 Avon Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 1658 Avon Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 1658 Avon Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 Avon Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1658 Avon Pl NW has units with dishwashers.
