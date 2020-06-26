1650 Avon Place Nw

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,990* /mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,390* /mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,990* /mo

1 to 2 month lease: $4,190* /mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this beautiful Georgetown furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and comfortable living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC89)



Designed With You In Mind



As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Pet Friendly

-Bike Storage



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished rental is situated in Georgetown, a picturesque area home to a mix of diplomats, families, and students. Georgetown University is located here, adding a easy going vibe to the historic neighborhood. Georgetown is actually older than D.C. itself, which is evident in the architecture. Old row homes and cobblestone streets contrast the other more modern parts of the city. Offering culture and shopping, Georgetown attracts both locals and out-of-towners searching for good eats and best buys. For those who appreciate nature and outdoor activities, rent a kayak or paddleboard and enjoy the Potomac River up close. Or, stay on land and explore the many running trails. The White House is only eight minutes away with public transportation. Conveniently, Reagan National Airport is 30 minutes away with public transit, and Dulles International Airport is about 30 minutes by car.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.



Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.