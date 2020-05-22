1640 16th St Nw

Amenities
Beautiful 1176 sq. ft. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath coming available in The Regent. The Regent is conveniently located at 16th and R Streets NW, in the heart of Dupont Circle, The Regent offers classic style, modern luxury and exceptional service.
This spacious, sun-filled unit offers maple hardwood floors throughout, 10 ft. ceilings, marble baths, gas fireplace, crown molding, 2 juliette balconies and is pre-wired for cable/high speed internet. The stunning gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, solid maple cabinetry and full-size stainless steel GE Profile Series appliances. D/W,W/D, CAC.
A 24 hour front desk is available to assist with all your needs. Minutes to Dupont Circle, the Red Line Metro, dining and shopping. Parking available. Please no pets.
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Stainless Appliances
Refrigerator with Ice-Maker
Gas Range
Dishwasher
Microwave
Gas fireplace
En-Suite Bath with Separate Tub and Shower
Coffee Bar
Juliette Balcony
Personal storage bins and bike storage (no charge)
On-Site Parking (additional cost)
24 Hour Front Desk