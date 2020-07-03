1636 Irving

Amenities

Beautiful, bright and spacious one-bedroom apartment situated in the heart of the unique historic Mount Pleasant neighborhood with elegant kitchen, hardwood floors and a large private patio facing green gardens. Small and friendly building with 7 units only. The apartment is available from January 1, 2020.



5 min walk from Columbia Heights Metro station, and bus right outside the door with transit options to downtown including to the World Bank. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, cafes, and bars in Mount Pleasant, Columbia Heights and 10 min walk to Adams Morgan. Rock Creek Park and Washington Zoo are also within 10 minutes walk. The apartment is fully equipped with all conveniences, including washer, drier and dishwasher. Plenty of storage space.



Mount Pleasant is a diverse, vibrant neighborhood nestled between the bustling Columbia Heights & Adams Morgan neighborhoods and the serene Rock Creek Park and Piney Branch Creek. Due to its tree-lined streets, historic buildings, and quiet environment it is often referred to as a village in the city.



Total rent $2,400 per month, including water, internet, and gas. Electricity not included.



Furnished or unfurnished apartment: The apartment is for rent furnished or unfinished.



Long term renters preferred - one-year lease minimum. No pets allowed. The apartment will be available for 3 years.