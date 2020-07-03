All apartments in Washington
1636 Irving
1636 Irving

1636 Irving St NW
1636 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
internet access
furnished
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
internet access
Beautiful, bright and spacious one-bedroom apartment situated in the heart of the unique historic Mount Pleasant neighborhood with elegant kitchen, hardwood floors and a large private patio facing green gardens. Small and friendly building with 7 units only. The apartment is available from January 1, 2020.

5 min walk from Columbia Heights Metro station, and bus right outside the door with transit options to downtown including to the World Bank. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, cafes, and bars in Mount Pleasant, Columbia Heights and 10 min walk to Adams Morgan. Rock Creek Park and Washington Zoo are also within 10 minutes walk. The apartment is fully equipped with all conveniences, including washer, drier and dishwasher. Plenty of storage space.

Mount Pleasant is a diverse, vibrant neighborhood nestled between the bustling Columbia Heights & Adams Morgan neighborhoods and the serene Rock Creek Park and Piney Branch Creek. Due to its tree-lined streets, historic buildings, and quiet environment it is often referred to as a village in the city.

Total rent $2,400 per month, including water, internet, and gas. Electricity not included.

Furnished or unfurnished apartment: The apartment is for rent furnished or unfinished.

Long term renters preferred - one-year lease minimum. No pets allowed. The apartment will be available for 3 years.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 1636 Irving have any available units?
1636 Irving doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Irving have?
Some of 1636 Irving's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Irving currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Irving is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Irving pet-friendly?
No, 1636 Irving is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1636 Irving offer parking?
No, 1636 Irving does not offer parking.
Does 1636 Irving have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Irving does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Irving have a pool?
No, 1636 Irving does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Irving have accessible units?
No, 1636 Irving does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Irving have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 Irving has units with dishwashers.

