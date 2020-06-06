All apartments in Washington
1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B.
1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B

1633 13th St NW · (866) 677-6937
Location

1633 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Bay front Victorian Flat in Logan circle available. This two bed two bath first floor apartment residence is a stones throw from Logan Circle and all the available shopping, grocery and restaurants while also Metro and walk/bike/Uber accessible to all of central Washington. This boutique building hosts three 1400 square foot two bedroom apartments. The available unit is the first floor Unit B. You enter into a front living room with working fireplace, built in book shelves, Bay front windows, and hardwood floors. A hallway connects to the bedrooms and on-suite and hall baths. The rear of the apartment is a massive modern gourmet kitchen, with dinning room space and access to the rear porch and rear patio. Central heating and cooling, in unit washer and dryer makes this a perfect in town residence. Rear off street parking available for additional fee. Available August 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B have any available units?
1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B have?
Some of 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B currently offering any rent specials?
1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B pet-friendly?
No, 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B offer parking?
Yes, 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B offers parking.
Does 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B have a pool?
No, 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B does not have a pool.
Does 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B have accessible units?
No, 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B does not have units with dishwashers.

