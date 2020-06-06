1633 NW 13TH ST NW #B.

Amenities

Bay front Victorian Flat in Logan circle available. This two bed two bath first floor apartment residence is a stones throw from Logan Circle and all the available shopping, grocery and restaurants while also Metro and walk/bike/Uber accessible to all of central Washington. This boutique building hosts three 1400 square foot two bedroom apartments. The available unit is the first floor Unit B. You enter into a front living room with working fireplace, built in book shelves, Bay front windows, and hardwood floors. A hallway connects to the bedrooms and on-suite and hall baths. The rear of the apartment is a massive modern gourmet kitchen, with dinning room space and access to the rear porch and rear patio. Central heating and cooling, in unit washer and dryer makes this a perfect in town residence. Rear off street parking available for additional fee. Available August 1.