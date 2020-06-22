All apartments in Washington
1630 R St Nw

1630 R Street Northwest
Location

1630 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
A luxurious brand new full size bed, high thread count linens, extra pillows, and memory foam topper for five star hotel sleeping experiences. A fully stocked kitchen, gourmet coffee, breakfast bars and chocolate treats to make your stay easy and comfortable. All the details have been thought of, if you forgot it we got it. Bathrooms come stocked with shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soap, razors, mouth was, floss, toothbrushes, fresh towels, feminine products, q-tips, contact lens wash, contact cases and more. All free and all yours to use at your disposal. 24 hour gym and business lounge included in rental.

Real, authentic DC experiences in our homes coupled with four expert hospitality partners. Five star experiences in the comfort of your own home.

Dupont Circle, known as DCs trendiest neighborhood is a hub for the citys finest social activity, dining, local commerce, and nightlife. Its residents are an active community that frequently hosts and participates in a variety of social events and celebrations. Living at my place puts you right in the middle of everything this lively Northwest Quadrant neighborhood has to offer. While you have everything you need right at home, Dupont Circles central location puts you just steps from everything this amazing city has to offer.

To the Northeast are the Adams Morgan and U street corridor nightlife. To the Southeast, downtown DC. Head west and youre in historic Georgetown. Theres something to do in every direction when you live in a Dupont Circle Apartment!

And Dupont Circle residents certainly have no trouble moving around. Not only do they have access to all their daily errands on foot, but DCs robust public transportation serves the area with seamless access to the entire Capital. Via the Dupont Circle Metro station on 19th and the various bus routes that travel through the area, you can enjoy convenient access to anywhere you want to go.

For cyclists, the area ranks among the citys most bike-friendly neighborhoods. With bike lanes and even the Capital Bikeshare program, cyclists enjoy unparalleled urban mobility- even if they dont own a bicycle.

When city life becomes too much, the park in the center of the circle serves as a welcome oasis in the city. Relax, dive into a best-selling novel, play chess, or watch fantastic street performances in this delightfully green urban getaway.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

