Washington, DC
1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B

1623 Lanier Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Lanier Pl NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
concierge
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 Bd in Adams Morgan // Storage Included - Beautiful and airy one bedroom apartment available in an intimate building between Mount Pleasant and Adams Morgan. This apartment has a unique loft-like feel with its 9 ft ceilings, large kitchen, and living area. The owner recently renovated and upgraded shining hardwood flooring, spotless bathroom tiling, and convenient kitchen cabinetry.

Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
- Loft-like feel
- High Ceilings
- Private Entrance
- Exposed Pipes
- Hardwood Floors
- Tile Bathroom
- In-Building Laundry
- Private Storage
- Bike Storage
- Shared Outdoor Courtyard

Nearby:
- Metro - Woodley Park Metro (20 mins walk)
- Groceries - Safeway (4 mins walk), Giant (15 mins walk), Harris Teeter (9 mins walk)
- Restaurants/Cafes - Philz Coffee, The Potter's House, Smoke and Barrel, Tryst, Lapis and more that Adams Morgan has to offer!
- Parks - Rock Creek Park, Meridian Hill Park, Walter Pierce Park, Kalorama Park, Smithsonian National Zoo

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4609786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B have any available units?
1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B have?
Some of 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B offer parking?
No, 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B has units with dishwashers.
