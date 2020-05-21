1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B

Amenities
Spacious 1 Bd in Adams Morgan // Storage Included - Beautiful and airy one bedroom apartment available in an intimate building between Mount Pleasant and Adams Morgan. This apartment has a unique loft-like feel with its 9 ft ceilings, large kitchen, and living area. The owner recently renovated and upgraded shining hardwood flooring, spotless bathroom tiling, and convenient kitchen cabinetry.
Features:
- Loft-like feel
- High Ceilings
- Private Entrance
- Exposed Pipes
- Hardwood Floors
- Tile Bathroom
- In-Building Laundry
- Private Storage
- Bike Storage
- Shared Outdoor Courtyard
Nearby:
- Metro - Woodley Park Metro (20 mins walk)
- Groceries - Safeway (4 mins walk), Giant (15 mins walk), Harris Teeter (9 mins walk)
- Restaurants/Cafes - Philz Coffee, The Potter's House, Smoke and Barrel, Tryst, Lapis and more that Adams Morgan has to offer!
- Parks - Rock Creek Park, Meridian Hill Park, Walter Pierce Park, Kalorama Park, Smithsonian National Zoo
*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.
We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.
No Pets Allowed
