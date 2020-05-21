1623 Lanier PL NW Unit B

Amenities

Spacious 1 Bd in Adams Morgan // Storage Included - Beautiful and airy one bedroom apartment available in an intimate building between Mount Pleasant and Adams Morgan. This apartment has a unique loft-like feel with its 9 ft ceilings, large kitchen, and living area. The owner recently renovated and upgraded shining hardwood flooring, spotless bathroom tiling, and convenient kitchen cabinetry.



Features:

- Loft-like feel

- High Ceilings

- Private Entrance

- Exposed Pipes

- Hardwood Floors

- Tile Bathroom

- In-Building Laundry

- Private Storage

- Bike Storage

- Shared Outdoor Courtyard



Nearby:

- Metro - Woodley Park Metro (20 mins walk)

- Groceries - Safeway (4 mins walk), Giant (15 mins walk), Harris Teeter (9 mins walk)

- Restaurants/Cafes - Philz Coffee, The Potter's House, Smoke and Barrel, Tryst, Lapis and more that Adams Morgan has to offer!

- Parks - Rock Creek Park, Meridian Hill Park, Walter Pierce Park, Kalorama Park, Smithsonian National Zoo



No Pets Allowed



