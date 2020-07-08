1623 45TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright updated mid-century modern rambler in the Palisades minutes to Georgetown. Renovated 3 bed/3 bath 2-level w/garage. Living room with cathedral ceiling, full brick wall gas fireplace, wall of glass over looking patio and landscaped backyard. Main level includes two bedrooms, renovated bathroom and hardwood floors. Renovated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Lower-level includes one bedroom and two full bathrooms, including den area with full bathroom and separate entrance. Minutes to the Lab School, The Field School and St. Patrick's Day School. Key-Hardy-Wilson cluster. Five miles to airport. $100/month for lawn/landscape. Available in August.