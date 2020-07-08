All apartments in Washington
1623 45TH STREET NW

1623 45th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1623 45th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and bright updated mid-century modern rambler in the Palisades minutes to Georgetown. Renovated 3 bed/3 bath 2-level w/garage. Living room with cathedral ceiling, full brick wall gas fireplace, wall of glass over looking patio and landscaped backyard. Main level includes two bedrooms, renovated bathroom and hardwood floors. Renovated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Lower-level includes one bedroom and two full bathrooms, including den area with full bathroom and separate entrance. Minutes to the Lab School, The Field School and St. Patrick's Day School. Key-Hardy-Wilson cluster. Five miles to airport. $100/month for lawn/landscape. Available in August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 45TH STREET NW have any available units?
1623 45TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 45TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1623 45TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 45TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1623 45TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 45TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1623 45TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1623 45TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1623 45TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1623 45TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 45TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 45TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1623 45TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1623 45TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1623 45TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 45TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 45TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

