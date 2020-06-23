All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1622 E STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1622 E STREET SE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

1622 E STREET SE

1622 E Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1622 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Custom classic home constructed in 2017 by the reputable Connell & Schmidt Builders - Tall & Handsome - 2,559 Bright SF - 4 BR & 4.5 Ba over 3 expansive stories ABOVE grade - No dark basements here! Honed White Oak floors throughout, pro-grade open kitchen, expansive rear patio & parking, Metro (Potomac Ave.) + Grocery 2 Blocks (83 Walk Score & 94 Biker Score). Every single detail large or small has been carefully considered. Unfurnished. Tenant responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease desired. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 E STREET SE have any available units?
1622 E STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 E STREET SE have?
Some of 1622 E STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 E STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1622 E STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 E STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1622 E STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1622 E STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1622 E STREET SE offers parking.
Does 1622 E STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 E STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 E STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1622 E STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1622 E STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1622 E STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 E STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 E STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University