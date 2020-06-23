1622 E STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Custom classic home constructed in 2017 by the reputable Connell & Schmidt Builders - Tall & Handsome - 2,559 Bright SF - 4 BR & 4.5 Ba over 3 expansive stories ABOVE grade - No dark basements here! Honed White Oak floors throughout, pro-grade open kitchen, expansive rear patio & parking, Metro (Potomac Ave.) + Grocery 2 Blocks (83 Walk Score & 94 Biker Score). Every single detail large or small has been carefully considered. Unfurnished. Tenant responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease desired. NO PETS.