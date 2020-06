Amenities

Sunny and spacious 2 levels 4BR / 2Ba about 1800sqft house available immediately.This house has original hardwood floors, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, and access to the vibrant Bloomingdale Neighborhood a quick walk to U Street.- Less than a mile from New York Metro Stations- Capital bike share station in front of the house.- Awesome restaurants/bars in the area- Big Bear- Boundary Stone- Red Hen- DSmokeHouse- Rustik Tavern- Aroi Thai- Showtime- windows cafeConvenience- Dry cleaners- Yoga- mini-mart- liquor store- Bloomingdale Farmer's Market