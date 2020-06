Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled Federal attached rowhouse, with front porch ideally location to Stadium Metro and bus service. Freshly painted and floors redone ! Updated kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area. First floor also includes living room and study/work area. Three bedrooms up and one updated bath, lower level ,family room ,garden room full bath and walk out to parking and garden.