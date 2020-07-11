All apartments in Washington
1619 12th Street NW First Floor

1619 12th Street Northwest · (202) 423-6920
Location

1619 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit First Floor · Avail. now

$2,975

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS LUXURY 2 BED, 2 BATH in HEART OF DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 62528

For rent is this fabulous luxury apartment in the middle of trendy Logan/Dupont that occupies the first floor of a three story row-house.

The apartment has hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer in the unit, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, gas appliances, walk-in closet, crown molding, etc. Direct TV with recording DVR in Living Room is included. Bedrooms are equal size, located in the rear of the apartment and the living room/dining room area is quite large. The kitchen has a wrap-around new granite counter with stools. Outside patio in the front and a covered patio in back.

Located in a quiet neighborhood near trendy Logan/Dupont shops and restaurants. Stree parking and metro is only 4 blocks away. Four grocery stores within walking distance including Whole Foods and Trader Joes.

There is a one and one-half month security deposit requirement. The apartment is available for a move-in date as of June 1.

For more info, reply to add or call Todd at (202) 423-6920.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1619-12th-street-nw-washington-dc-unit-first-floor/62528
Property Id 62528

(RLNE5948673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 12th Street NW First Floor have any available units?
1619 12th Street NW First Floor has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 12th Street NW First Floor have?
Some of 1619 12th Street NW First Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 12th Street NW First Floor currently offering any rent specials?
1619 12th Street NW First Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 12th Street NW First Floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 12th Street NW First Floor is pet friendly.
Does 1619 12th Street NW First Floor offer parking?
Yes, 1619 12th Street NW First Floor offers parking.
Does 1619 12th Street NW First Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 12th Street NW First Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 12th Street NW First Floor have a pool?
No, 1619 12th Street NW First Floor does not have a pool.
Does 1619 12th Street NW First Floor have accessible units?
No, 1619 12th Street NW First Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 12th Street NW First Floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 12th Street NW First Floor has units with dishwashers.
