1619 12th Street NW First Floor

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

SPACIOUS LUXURY 2 BED, 2 BATH in HEART OF DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 62528



For rent is this fabulous luxury apartment in the middle of trendy Logan/Dupont that occupies the first floor of a three story row-house.



The apartment has hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer in the unit, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, gas appliances, walk-in closet, crown molding, etc. Direct TV with recording DVR in Living Room is included. Bedrooms are equal size, located in the rear of the apartment and the living room/dining room area is quite large. The kitchen has a wrap-around new granite counter with stools. Outside patio in the front and a covered patio in back.



Located in a quiet neighborhood near trendy Logan/Dupont shops and restaurants. Stree parking and metro is only 4 blocks away. Four grocery stores within walking distance including Whole Foods and Trader Joes.



There is a one and one-half month security deposit requirement. The apartment is available for a move-in date as of June 1.



For more info, reply to add or call Todd at (202) 423-6920.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1619-12th-street-nw-washington-dc-unit-first-floor/62528

