1619 12th Street NW First Floor

Amenities
SPACIOUS LUXURY 2 BED, 2 BATH in HEART OF DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 62528
For rent is this fabulous luxury apartment in the middle of trendy Logan/Dupont that occupies the first floor of a three story row-house.
The apartment has hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer in the unit, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, gas appliances, walk-in closet, crown molding, etc. Direct TV with recording DVR in Living Room is included. Bedrooms are equal size, located in the rear of the apartment and the living room/dining room area is quite large. The kitchen has a wrap-around new granite counter with stools. Outside patio in the front and a covered patio in back.
Located in a quiet neighborhood near trendy Logan/Dupont shops and restaurants. Stree parking and metro is only 4 blocks away. Four grocery stores within walking distance including Whole Foods and Trader Joes.
There is a one and one-half month security deposit requirement. The apartment is available for a move-in date as of June 1.
For more info, reply to add or call Todd at (202) 423-6920.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1619-12th-street-nw-washington-dc-unit-first-floor/62528
Property Id 62528
(RLNE5948673)