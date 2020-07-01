All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:55 AM

1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43

1615 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1615 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
ENTER AT 1775 CORCORAN ST NW, A well managed boutique building with only 11 units in the heart of Dupont Circle, Very appealing open floor plan on the 4th floor, 2020 kitchen and bathroom renovation, Hard wood floors, The main living area and bedroom are flooded with natural light from over-sized windows, Washer & Dryer in unit, Common area patio, Secure entrance to building, This unit is very well maintained and offers a large bedroom with great closet space, Pet friendly, One dog or cat under 35lbs, No Pit Bulls allowed, HOC Vouchers Accepted, LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 have any available units?
1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 have?
Some of 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 currently offering any rent specials?
1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 is pet friendly.
Does 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 offer parking?
Yes, 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 offers parking.
Does 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 have a pool?
No, 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 does not have a pool.
Does 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 have accessible units?
No, 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43 has units with dishwashers.

