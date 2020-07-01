1615 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #43

Amenities

ENTER AT 1775 CORCORAN ST NW, A well managed boutique building with only 11 units in the heart of Dupont Circle, Very appealing open floor plan on the 4th floor, 2020 kitchen and bathroom renovation, Hard wood floors, The main living area and bedroom are flooded with natural light from over-sized windows, Washer & Dryer in unit, Common area patio, Secure entrance to building, This unit is very well maintained and offers a large bedroom with great closet space, Pet friendly, One dog or cat under 35lbs, No Pit Bulls allowed, HOC Vouchers Accepted, LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION