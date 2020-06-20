All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1615 33RD ST NW
1615 33RD ST NW

1615 33rd Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
Location

1615 33rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom complete with 3 full bathrooms for rent in West Village of Georgetown. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and a large center-island perfect for entertaining or visiting with friends and family. Kitchen contains many high-end professional grade appliances to include double wall Viking ovens, built-in Viking split door refrigerator and freezer, Dacor warming tray, and Whirlpool gas stove top. Built in entertainment center to place your television, audio equipment, and ceiling mounted speakers powered by a Yamaha receiver. The private backyard is a quintessential Georgetown patio. Over 1700 Sqft of finished space to include a convenient laundry room with a deep sink. The residence is located approximately one block from Wisconsin Ave and within close proximity to M Street. Very close to stylish shops, restaurants, and bakeries in the heart of West Georgetown. This row house is within a short distance to Volta Park Recreation C enter known as the green oasis of Georgetown. VPRC is nestled in the midst of a myriad of outdoor opportunities which include (2) large playgrounds, a baseball field, an outdoor basketball court and tennis courts. The VPRC also boasts a popular summer,outdoor pool, and is the home to DC Department of Parks and Recreation Cooperative Play and Summer Camp programs. Fabulous location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 33RD ST NW have any available units?
1615 33RD ST NW has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 33RD ST NW have?
Some of 1615 33RD ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 33RD ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1615 33RD ST NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 33RD ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1615 33RD ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1615 33RD ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1615 33RD ST NW does offer parking.
Does 1615 33RD ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 33RD ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 33RD ST NW have a pool?
Yes, 1615 33RD ST NW has a pool.
Does 1615 33RD ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1615 33RD ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 33RD ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 33RD ST NW has units with dishwashers.
