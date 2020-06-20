1615 33RD ST NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Recently renovated 2 Bedroom complete with 3 full bathrooms for rent in West Village of Georgetown. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and a large center-island perfect for entertaining or visiting with friends and family. Kitchen contains many high-end professional grade appliances to include double wall Viking ovens, built-in Viking split door refrigerator and freezer, Dacor warming tray, and Whirlpool gas stove top. Built in entertainment center to place your television, audio equipment, and ceiling mounted speakers powered by a Yamaha receiver. The private backyard is a quintessential Georgetown patio. Over 1700 Sqft of finished space to include a convenient laundry room with a deep sink. The residence is located approximately one block from Wisconsin Ave and within close proximity to M Street. Very close to stylish shops, restaurants, and bakeries in the heart of West Georgetown. This row house is within a short distance to Volta Park Recreation C enter known as the green oasis of Georgetown. VPRC is nestled in the midst of a myriad of outdoor opportunities which include (2) large playgrounds, a baseball field, an outdoor basketball court and tennis courts. The VPRC also boasts a popular summer,outdoor pool, and is the home to DC Department of Parks and Recreation Cooperative Play and Summer Camp programs. Fabulous location!