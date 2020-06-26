1613 Harvard Street North

Amenities
Address: 1613 Harvard Street NW Unit 206 Washington, DC 20009 Name of Building: The Embassy Market Rent: $2,900 for a 12 Month Lease Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, and Trash Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone Pets: Yes, Case by Case Basis Parking: Street Parking Available: Available Now! Welcome to the Embassy in the heart of Mount Pleasant! This stunning corner unit is 955 square feet with a large living room and an off set dining room. The kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, electric range stove/oven, and refrigerator. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen as well! Two massive walk in closets in the living room area. The bedroom has 4 windows! Plenty of sunlight! Washer/Dryer in unit! This is a must see! All of what the neighborhood has to offer is literally at your front door, and Columbia Heights is just a few short blocks away. Stop by to see all of the unique bars, restaurants and coffee shops these neighborhoods have to offer. A