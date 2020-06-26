All apartments in Washington
1613 Harvard Street North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1613 Harvard Street North

1613 Harvard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Address: 1613 Harvard Street NW Unit 206 Washington, DC 20009 Name of Building: The Embassy Market Rent: $2,900 for a 12 Month Lease Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, and Trash Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone Pets: Yes, Case by Case Basis Parking: Street Parking Available: Available Now! Welcome to the Embassy in the heart of Mount Pleasant! This stunning corner unit is 955 square feet with a large living room and an off set dining room. The kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, electric range stove/oven, and refrigerator. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen as well! Two massive walk in closets in the living room area. The bedroom has 4 windows! Plenty of sunlight! Washer/Dryer in unit! This is a must see! All of what the neighborhood has to offer is literally at your front door, and Columbia Heights is just a few short blocks away. Stop by to see all of the unique bars, restaurants and coffee shops these neighborhoods have to offer. A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

