1613 Harvard Street North

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Address: 1613 Harvard Street NW Unit 206 Washington, DC 20009 Name of Building: The Embassy Market Rent: $2,900 for a 12 Month Lease Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, and Trash Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone Pets: Yes, Case by Case Basis Parking: Street Parking Available: Available Now! Welcome to the Embassy in the heart of Mount Pleasant! This stunning corner unit is 955 square feet with a large living room and an off set dining room. The kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, electric range stove/oven, and refrigerator. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen as well! Two massive walk in closets in the living room area. The bedroom has 4 windows! Plenty of sunlight! Washer/Dryer in unit! This is a must see! All of what the neighborhood has to offer is literally at your front door, and Columbia Heights is just a few short blocks away. Stop by to see all of the unique bars, restaurants and coffee shops these neighborhoods have to offer. A