All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1602 VARNUM STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1602 VARNUM STREET NW
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

1602 VARNUM STREET NW

1602 Varnum Street Northwest · (202) 319-1303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1602 Varnum Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath in-law apartment features full kitchen, sizable living area with combined living-dining area, full bath, and bedroom. The apartment/in-law suite has a private entrance from the driveway located on the side of the home's driveway/garage access. The unit comes fully furnished and complete kitchen fully stocked. Lease for 2 months or up to 12 months furnished. All utilities and WIFI included. Street parking. Full size washer/dryer located in common hallway. Available July 1. No smokers or pets. Apartment located in gorgeous Wardman Colonial just steps from Rock Creek Park but also 16th Street making for an easy commute into downtown, metrorail, shopping, dining/entertainment and more. Capital Bikeshare just one block away as well as bus stop. Petworth and Columbia Heights Metrorail stations are approximately one mile away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 VARNUM STREET NW have any available units?
1602 VARNUM STREET NW has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 VARNUM STREET NW have?
Some of 1602 VARNUM STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 VARNUM STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1602 VARNUM STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 VARNUM STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 VARNUM STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1602 VARNUM STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1602 VARNUM STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1602 VARNUM STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 VARNUM STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 VARNUM STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1602 VARNUM STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1602 VARNUM STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1602 VARNUM STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 VARNUM STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 VARNUM STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1602 VARNUM STREET NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity