1602 VARNUM STREET NW

Spacious furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath in-law apartment features full kitchen, sizable living area with combined living-dining area, full bath, and bedroom. The apartment/in-law suite has a private entrance from the driveway located on the side of the home's driveway/garage access. The unit comes fully furnished and complete kitchen fully stocked. Lease for 2 months or up to 12 months furnished. All utilities and WIFI included. Street parking. Full size washer/dryer located in common hallway. Available July 1. No smokers or pets. Apartment located in gorgeous Wardman Colonial just steps from Rock Creek Park but also 16th Street making for an easy commute into downtown, metrorail, shopping, dining/entertainment and more. Capital Bikeshare just one block away as well as bus stop. Petworth and Columbia Heights Metrorail stations are approximately one mile away.