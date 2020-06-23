All apartments in Washington
1601 A STREET SE

Location

1601 A St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recent fully renovated 1 bedroom with private patio in desired Hill East neighborhood. Abundant natural sunlight fill the living room/bedroom. Featuring hardwood floors throughout living room/kitchen, gas range stove, microwave. New bathroom. Great size bedroom with washer and dryer that leads to your private patio. Conveniently located to all major roads, Eastern Market, walking distance to the metro, Kingman Park and Lincoln Park . Short drive to Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. Plenty of street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

