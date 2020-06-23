1601 A STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Recent fully renovated 1 bedroom with private patio in desired Hill East neighborhood. Abundant natural sunlight fill the living room/bedroom. Featuring hardwood floors throughout living room/kitchen, gas range stove, microwave. New bathroom. Great size bedroom with washer and dryer that leads to your private patio. Conveniently located to all major roads, Eastern Market, walking distance to the metro, Kingman Park and Lincoln Park . Short drive to Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. Plenty of street parking.