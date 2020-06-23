All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1601 A STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1601 A STREET SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 A STREET SE

1601 a Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1601 a Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated, open and spacious 1 bedroom with deck. New kitchen and bathroom, in unit washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace; very light and bright with many windows. Close to metro, Eastern Market, Grocery, restaurants and Lincoln Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 A STREET SE have any available units?
1601 A STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 A STREET SE have?
Some of 1601 A STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 A STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1601 A STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 A STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1601 A STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1601 A STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1601 A STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1601 A STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 A STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 A STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1601 A STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1601 A STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1601 A STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 A STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 A STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University