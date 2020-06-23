1601 a Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003 Capitol Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated, open and spacious 1 bedroom with deck. New kitchen and bathroom, in unit washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace; very light and bright with many windows. Close to metro, Eastern Market, Grocery, restaurants and Lincoln Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 A STREET SE have any available units?
1601 A STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 A STREET SE have?
Some of 1601 A STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 A STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1601 A STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.