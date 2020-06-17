All apartments in Washington
1600 Q Street, NW #2
Last updated May 6 2019 at 12:05 PM

1600 Q Street, NW #2

1600 Q St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Q St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
1600 Q Street, NW #2 Available 05/11/19 $2000 / 1br - Sunny 1-Bedroom Apartment in Great Location ! - $2000 / 1br - Sunny 1-Bedroom Apartment in Great Location

Sunny and airy. Hardwood floors. Charming kitchen. Washer/Dryer inside the building! Small private deck.
About a 12 min walk from Green and Yellow metro rail lines. Easy access to Safeway Grocery, Whole Foods, 17th Street Restaurants,14th Street Corridor, Dupont Circle Metro, and numerous retail.

Cat allowed $200/month cat fee.

Rent is $2000, $75 credit application fee. Tenant pays gas and electric, one-year lease. First month's rent and security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Please email April Barnes at abarnes.sales@gmail.com for more information. Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

(RLNE4834614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Q Street, NW #2 have any available units?
1600 Q Street, NW #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Q Street, NW #2 have?
Some of 1600 Q Street, NW #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Q Street, NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Q Street, NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Q Street, NW #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Q Street, NW #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Q Street, NW #2 offer parking?
No, 1600 Q Street, NW #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Q Street, NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Q Street, NW #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Q Street, NW #2 have a pool?
No, 1600 Q Street, NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Q Street, NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 1600 Q Street, NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Q Street, NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Q Street, NW #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
