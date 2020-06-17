Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

1600 Q Street, NW #2 Available 05/11/19 $2000 / 1br - Sunny 1-Bedroom Apartment in Great Location !



Sunny and airy. Hardwood floors. Charming kitchen. Washer/Dryer inside the building! Small private deck.

About a 12 min walk from Green and Yellow metro rail lines. Easy access to Safeway Grocery, Whole Foods, 17th Street Restaurants,14th Street Corridor, Dupont Circle Metro, and numerous retail.



Cat allowed $200/month cat fee.



Rent is $2000, $75 credit application fee. Tenant pays gas and electric, one-year lease. First month's rent and security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Please email April Barnes at abarnes.sales@gmail.com for more information. Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



