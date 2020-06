Amenities

Beautiful brick charmer located in the heart of Shaw. Spacious 1BD/1.5 BA condo unit with den. Den perfect for a guest bedroom or home office. Unit features plenty of closet space, in-unit washer and dryer, shared parking space, Juliet balcony and master bedroom balcony. Steps away from Shaw Metro Stop and just a short walk to restaurants, shopping and Bars. Unit available furnished or unfurnished. Text/Call Daniel: 202-505-2258