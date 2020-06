Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave accessible range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

Please know that 3 BR DC HCVP Vouchers are accepted. Applicant must have an excellent 10 year Rental History, 1 month's security deposit, good credit and a clean Background Check. Please contact your Realtor to visit and see the property. This home will be professionally managed. No Pets, No Smokers Allowed!